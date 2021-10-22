Cowboys' Noah Brown Slams Eagles' Jason Kelce for Ben Simmons Criticism

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown sounded off Friday regarding Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's recent criticism of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown wrote the following on his Instagram story in response to Kelce: "All these Philly athletes tryna s--t on Simmons for a extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity."

Brown added: "Idk when speaking on another man habits and accountability to something that ain't got s--t to do w you became cool."

He concluded with: "Philly still gone fye u up next time u f--k up so sit back and mind ya business."

Brown seemed to be referencing Kelce giving his take on the Simmons-Sixers drama while addressing the media Thursday. Kelce essentially defended the idea of fans taking issue with Simmons, saying:

"I tell guys, you write your own narrative. I don't want to crush any other players, but what's going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that, all of that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things. If all that got corrected, if you're fixing free throws, if you're getting better as a player, none of this is happening. So everybody can bitch and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

Simmons has been at the forefront of the NBA news cycle ever since the top-seeded Sixers were surprisingly eliminated by the upstart Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last season.

While Simmons is an elite defender and strong playmaker, he became the scapegoat for the 76ers' failures after averaging just 11.9 points per game and shooting 34.2 percent from the free-throw line during the postseason.

As a result, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that Simmons was not going to report to Sixers training camp and had no intention of ever playing for the organization again.

Simmons did eventually report to the team, but he was suspended and sent home this week after he refused to take part in a drill during practice.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Friday that Simmons met with head coach Doc Rivers and his teammates and "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself."

Simmons reportedly also told the team he isn't yet "mentally ready" to play this season. Per Wojnarowski, Simmons will now be evaluated by medical professionals to determine his next steps.

Clearly, Brown wasn't thrilled with Kelce taking aim at another Philadelphia sports star in Simmons, and it could serve to add even more vitriol to the already heated Cowboys vs. Eagles rivalry.