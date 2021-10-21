LeBron, Kobe Headline Final 25 as NBA Reveals Complete 75 Greatest Players List

Set Number: X70217 TK2

The full list of the top 75 players in NBA history has now been revealed—let the debate begin.

After the first 50 players were named to the 75th anniversary team over the past two days, the final 25 were announced Thursday on TNT, featuring big names like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Here are the latest names announced:

They join those already announced over the first two days, including Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

All 50 players listed in the 50th anniversary team also made the latest list.

The full list was voted upon by a panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives. Though there is plenty of room for disagreement, most of the names included come without argument.

Bryant and O'Neal easily made the cut after forming one of the top dynasties in league history with the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s.

Kobe was part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class after a career that featured five NBA titles and 18 All-Star selections, plus 11 selections to the All-NBA first team. Shaq was among the league's most dominant centers during his career, winning four NBA titles with 15 All-Star selections.

Dwyane Wade and Reggie Miller were each selected to the team and reacted live on TNT:

Dominique Wilkins and Bob McAdoo were considered snubs on the 50th anniversary list, but they each made the cut this time around.

The list was also loaded with active players, including LeBron James.

James enters his 19th NBA season with a resume that includes 17 All-Star selections, four MVP titles and four NBA titles. Whether or not you put him No. 1 on your list, he's clearly among the best 75 players of all time.

Current Lakers teammates Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony also made the list, as well as rivals like Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard.

On the other hand, some notable active players like Dwight Howard and Kyrie Irving were left off the list. Recent stars like Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady were also among the notable snubs.

Those who came up short will hope to earn their way onto the 100th anniversary team in 25 years.