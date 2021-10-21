Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Eagles, Dolphins, Panthers Had Recent Talks with Texans

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Texans have reportedly had trade talks with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson, per Jeff Howe and Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, though multiple sources indicated that a deal "does not appear to be imminent."

That followed conflicting reports earlier on Wednesday involving a potential deal between the Texans and Dolphins:

