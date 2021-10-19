TMZ: Vanessa Bryant Files 'KB24' Trademark for Kobe Memorabilia After Nike Split

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, reportedly filed a trademark application for "KB24" for use within a wide-ranging sports and entertainment company.

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday the planned use of the trademark includes clothing, digital collectible items, trading cards, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music.

She previously filed a trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita" in March for use on clothing and shoes after failing to reach an agreement with Nike to continue their partnership, per TMZ.

In April, ESPN's Nick DePaula reported the Bryant family was frustrated with the lack of Kobe-related products available from Nike following his 2016 retirement from the NBA and had also questioned the lack of items in kids' sizes after the 18-time All-Star's death in a January 2020 helicopter crash at the age of 41. Vanessa and Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, also died in the crash.

When the sides began to discuss a potential contract extension, members of Bryant's estate were surprised Nike didn't offer a "lifetime" structure to the family, per DePaula.

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike's deep connection to consumers," Nike told ESPN in a statement. "He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

Vanessa Bryant told DePaula she was hoping to "forge a lifelong partnership" with Nike but ultimately opted to move in a new direction.

"My hope will always be to allow Kobe's fans to get and wear his products," she said. "I will continue to fight for that. Kobe's products sell out in seconds. That says everything."

Vanessa has filed for several other trademarks in preparation for future ventures, including "Mamba Sports Academy," "Mambacita," "Lady Mambas" and "Lil Mambas," per TMZ.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most decorated players in basketball history, having won five NBA championships while being named to the All-NBA first team 11 times and the NBA All-Defensive first team nine times. He also won two Olympic gold medals along with countless other accolades.

After his playing career, he won an Academy Award for his animated short film, Dear Basketball, in 2017.