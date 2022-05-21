Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts Exits with Injury vs. Mariners After Verdugo Collision

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park after suffering an unspecified injury on a collision with Alex Verdugo in left field.

Bogaerts did not return to the game as Franchy Cordero replaced him.

Despite this ailment, Bogaerts has been fairly durable for much of his career. He appeared in 136 or more games in six seasons in a row from 2014 through 2019 and played 56 of a possible 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign. He then played 144 games in 2021.

When healthy, the 29-year-old is one of the best players in the Boston lineup.

He slashed .295/.370/.493 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 2021 after hitting .309/.384/.555 with 33 home runs and 117 RBI in 2019 during the previous full year. He is a three-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and two-time World Series champion as one of the faces of the organization.

He has been one of Boston's best hitters this season, slashing .331/.389/.472 with four home runs and 16 RBI entering Friday's contest.

While it's unrealistic for the Red Sox to expect anyone to replicate Bogaerts' numbers, look for them to turn toward Christian Arroyo at shortstop if the starter is sidelined for an extended period.