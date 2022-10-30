Rams' Sean McVay Believes Cooper Kupp May Have Suffered Ankle Injury vs. 49ers

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is believed to have suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the game.

Kupp appeared to have his ankle rolled up on late in the fourth quarter. McVay added that he wishes he had called for the offense to run the ball instead of having Matthew Stafford drop back to pass.

Kupp, who is in the middle of his sixth NFL season, has racked up 64 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns through seven games in 2022.

L.A. selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Eastern Washington, and it wasn't long before he established himself as a key part of the offense.

Kupp was highly productive out of the slot as a rookie, registering 62 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns, but he was limited to just eight games the following season because of a torn ACL.

He bounced back from that to put up fantastic numbers in 2019, making 94 grabs for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp wasn't quite as productive in 2020, but he still delivered to the tune of 92 receptions for 974 yards and three scores.

Entering 2021, there was hope for Kupp to reach new heights, as the Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford's arrival was a game-changer for Kupp, as he went on to enjoy one of the greatest seasons in NFL history by a wide receiver.

Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns en route to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and he also won the Super Bowl MVP award in L.A.'s Super Bowl victory of the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Kupp's injury forces him to miss some game action, the Rams will turn to some other members of their receiving corps to pick up the slack.

Free-agent signing Allen Robinson II will be the unquestioned No. 1 for as long as Kupp is out with Van Jefferson moving up to No. 2. Stafford will need more out of Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek as well.

Tight end Tyler Higbee should also get more looks, and running backs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown may become an even bigger part of the offense, too.