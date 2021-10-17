Doc Rivers Says Ben Simmons Isn't in Game Shape Ahead of 76ers' Season Opener

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Ben Simmons after the star point forward practiced with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday for the first time since ending his holdout, telling reporters he doesn't believe Simmons is in game shape yet.

"I don't know yet. I'm going to wait and see. Conditioning I would say, just watching him, I thought he was in decent shape," Rivers said. "Still not obviously game shape. He can do all that stuff, but overall, yeah."

