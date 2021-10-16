Video: Red Sox Become 1st Team in MLB History with 2 Grand Slams in Postseason Game

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Boston Red Sox made history early in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Thanks to J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, the Red Sox became the first team in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a postseason game.

Martinez got the scoring started in the first inning with an opposite-field slam off Astros starter Luis Garcia.

After Garcia exited with an apparent injury in the top of the second, Jake Odorizzi took over for the Astros on the mound. The right-hander gave up singles to Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez before Devers snuck one just inside the foul pole to give the Red Sox an 8-0 lead.

Per MLB.com's Sarah Langs, only five teams in MLB history have hit two grand slams in the first two innings of a game before Saturday:

Before today, the last Red Sox player to hit a grand slam in the postseason was Jackie Bradley Jr. in Game 3 of the 2018 ALCS against the Astros. Boston went on to win that game 8-2 en route to winning the World Series.

The Red Sox missed an opportunity to steal Game 1 of the series Friday night. The bullpen allowed four runs over the final three innings in a 5-4 loss.

Based on the early returns from Game 2, the Red Sox are well-positioned to even things up before the series moves to Fenway Park.