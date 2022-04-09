5-Star OT Josh Conerly Jr. Commits to Oregon over Miami, USC, Michigan, More

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. announced Friday his intention to attend Oregon.

Conerly chose the Ducks over Miami, Michigan, USC and Oklahoma, among others.

247Sports' composite ranks Conerly as the No. 15 prospect in the 2022 high school class and second at the offensive tackle spot.

Already 6'5" and 283 pounds, Conerly is one of the most Saturday-ready players in the entire 2022 class. He's a mauler ready-made to play left tackle at the collegiate level, equipped with a wingspan that is apparently 6'10".

247Sports compared Conerly to Charles Leno Jr. of the Washington Football team and said he's already projecting as a second-day NFL draft selection.

We're a long way away from that, however. Conerly realizing his NFL potential will be somewhat situation-dependent, and Oregon hopes Dan Lanning can coach up Conerly's physical skills and translate them into dominance on Saturdays.