Clippers News: Isaiah Hartenstein Getting Los Angeles' Final Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Saturday that center Isaiah Hartenstein wil land the final roster spot for the start of the 2021-22 season, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium initially reported the news.

The team also announced it waived Harry Giles III.

The 23-year-old Hartenstein signed with the Clippers in September after splitting the 2020-21 season between the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hartenstein, who was born in the United States and represents Germany internationally, has three years of NBA experience.

The Houston Rockets selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft, and he spent his first two seasons in Houston, appearing in 51 games.

Before last season, Hartenstein was perhaps best known for his G League performance with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He was named the 2019 NBA G League Finals MVP and led the Vipers to a championship.

Hartenstein posted only modest production in his first two-and-a-half NBA campaigns, but he showed greater potential last season after getting traded to Cleveland.

In 16 games for the Cavs, Hartenstein averaged a career-high 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 17.9 minutes per contest. He also shot an impressive 58.2 percent from the field.

The 7'0" Hartenstein faced some stiff competition in terms of making the Clippers' roster given the interior depth they possess with Ivica Zubac, Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr.

A strong preseason helped his cause, though, as he averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game.

It is unclear precisely how much Hartenstein will play at the beginning of the season, but given his size, skill and age, he had a legitimate chance to carve out a significant role.