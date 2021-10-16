Multiple Injured from Shooting at Williams vs. Vigor High School Football Game

AP Photo/Dirk Lammers

Three men and one woman were injured in a shooting Friday night at a high school football game between Vigor High School and Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama.

"This type of gun violence is not going to be tolerated, and as the new chief, we will be very serious about it," Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Friday night, according to WKRG's Carey Cox. "If you're involved in this in any way, you need to turn yourself in."

At least one of the people shot suffered life-threatening injuries. Two of the people wounded are juveniles.

Several shots were fired just before 10 p.m. on the west concourse at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, leading to fans scattering onto the field and a delay in the game. Prine said at least two suspects fled the scene in a white sedan but have not been identified.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium was previously the site of a shooting in which nine people were injured in 2019. Metal detectors were installed at the stadium following that incident. It's unclear how the gun(s) got through detection Friday.