Seahawks' Chris Carson to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Neck Injury, Be Placed on IR

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will have season-ending surgery for a neck injury that has sidelined him for all but this year's first four weeks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carson's neck "never improved enough for him to get back on the field."

The loss of Carson was a difficult one for a team that played without quarterback Russell Wilson for three-plus games after the signal-caller suffered mallet-finger tendon damage, a dislocation and two fractures in his right middle finger in Week 5. Seattle's offense has struggled, ranking No. 22 in points per game.

The running back was at his best in 2018 and 2019 when he tallied more than 1,100 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. He appeared in 12 games last year and posted 681 rushing yards, 287 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.

Carson followed with 261 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns this year.

Seattle will miss Carson's presence when sidelined. In his absence, Alex Collins should be the No. 1 running back in the meantime, with Rashaad Penny serving as the backup.

The 3-6 Seahawks' next game is home at Lumen Field against the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.