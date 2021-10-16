Kahleah Copper Drops 22 as Sky Beat Mercury in Game 3 to Take 2-1 WNBA Finals Lead

Kahleah Copper Drops 22 as Sky Beat Mercury in Game 3 to Take 2-1 WNBA Finals LeadOctober 16, 2021
The Chicago Sky are one win away from their first-ever championship after defeating the visiting Phoenix Mercury 86-50 in Game 3 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals on Friday at Wintrust Arena.
Kahleah Copper was the catalyst for Chicago's effort, dropping 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half en route the emphatic victory. She nearly outscored the Mercury by herself with the Sky beating Phoenix 46-24 at halftime.
That intermission margin tied for the largest in WNBA Finals history. It just so happened to tie the 2014 Mercury's mark against the Sky, who got revenge seven years later.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The <a href="https://twitter.com/chicagosky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagosky</a> have a 22-point lead at halftime, tied for the largest halftime lead in WNBA Finals history.<br><br>Chicago returns the favor, as it matches Game 1 of the 2014 Finals, in which the Mercury led the Sky 42-20 at the half. <a href="https://t.co/mphCoGhCeY">pic.twitter.com/mphCoGhCeY</a>
Copper ultimately scored nearly one point a minute, as she played just 24 minutes on the night.
The Sky's defense also came to play, holding the Mercury to 8-of-34 shooting in the first half and 16-of-62 (25.8 percent) overall.
Chicago cruised in the second half, doubling up Phoenix's fourth-quarter point total (24-12) en route to the 36-point blowout.
Across the Timeline showcased the Sky's historically great performance with these stats:
Across the Timeline @WBBTimeline
Some records tonight...<br><br>- Largest margin of victory in WNBA Playoffs history (36)<br>- Tied the record for most players scoring in a WNBA Finals game (11, just the 2nd time in league history)<br>- Lowest FG% for a team in WNBA Finals history (3rd in Playoffs) by the Mercury: 25.8%
The two teams split a pair of games in Phoenix to start the series.
The Sky took Game 1 by a 91-77 score behind a 21-point, 10-rebound Copper double-double.
Phoenix responded by winning an instant classic for Game 2. Brittney Griner's game-high 29 points propelled the Mercury to a 91-86 victory.
Notable Peformances:
Sky G/F Kahleah Copper: 22 points
Sky G Allie Quigley: 9 points, 4 assists, 2 steals
Sky G Courtney Vandersloot: 4 points, 10 assists
Sky F/C Candace Parker: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Sky G Diamond DeShields: 11 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds
Mercury C Brittney Griner: 16 points
Mercury G Diana Taurasi: 5 points, 2 steals
Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith: 7 points, 3 assists
What's Next?
Chicago will host Phoenix for Game 4 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Game 5, if necessary, will go down at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.