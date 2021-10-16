Kahleah Copper Drops 22 as Sky Beat Mercury in Game 3 to Take 2-1 WNBA Finals Lead

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Sky are one win away from their first-ever championship after defeating the visiting Phoenix Mercury 86-50 in Game 3 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals on Friday at Wintrust Arena.

Kahleah Copper was the catalyst for Chicago's effort, dropping 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half en route the emphatic victory. She nearly outscored the Mercury by herself with the Sky beating Phoenix 46-24 at halftime.

That intermission margin tied for the largest in WNBA Finals history. It just so happened to tie the 2014 Mercury's mark against the Sky, who got revenge seven years later.

Copper ultimately scored nearly one point a minute, as she played just 24 minutes on the night.

The Sky's defense also came to play, holding the Mercury to 8-of-34 shooting in the first half and 16-of-62 (25.8 percent) overall.

Chicago cruised in the second half, doubling up Phoenix's fourth-quarter point total (24-12) en route to the 36-point blowout.

Across the Timeline showcased the Sky's historically great performance with these stats:

The two teams split a pair of games in Phoenix to start the series.

The Sky took Game 1 by a 91-77 score behind a 21-point, 10-rebound Copper double-double.

Phoenix responded by winning an instant classic for Game 2. Brittney Griner's game-high 29 points propelled the Mercury to a 91-86 victory.

Notable Peformances:

Sky G/F Kahleah Copper: 22 points

Sky G Allie Quigley: 9 points, 4 assists, 2 steals

Sky G Courtney Vandersloot: 4 points, 10 assists

Sky F/C Candace Parker: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Sky G Diamond DeShields: 11 points, 5 steals, 5 rebounds

Mercury C Brittney Griner: 16 points

Mercury G Diana Taurasi: 5 points, 2 steals

Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith: 7 points, 3 assists

What's Next?

Chicago will host Phoenix for Game 4 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Game 5, if necessary, will go down at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

