Carlos Rodon, Giants Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $44M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Former White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has agreed to sign with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year contract worth $44 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The White Sox didn't give Rodon an $18.4 million qualifying offer prior to the MLB lockout that lasted 99 days, which allowed him to test the open market.

Rodon was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021. He posted a team-best 2.37 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 132.2 innings pitched, tying for the team lead with 13 wins.

Rodon pitched his first career no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians. He lost the bid for a perfect game with one out in the ninth inning on a hit-by-pitch to Roberto Perez.

In the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Rodon started Chicago's Game 4 loss as Houston advanced with a 3-1 series win. Rodon allowed two runs in 2.2 innings as the White Sox went on to lose 10-1.

After being selected by the White Sox with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, Rodon has had a history of arm and shoulder injuries. After being named Chicago's Opening Day starter for the 2019 season, Rodon underwent Tommy John surgery that May and missed the remainder of the year. He was limited to four appearances in 2020. Over the last two months of the 2021 season, he pitched just 28 innings due to arm fatigue.

If he can stay healthy, Rodon bolsters San Francisco's starting rotation in a big way. He will likely earn a spot near the top of the rotation, and his performance in 2022 will be key to the Giants' playoff push.

Rodon will be the second starting picture to land with the reigning National League West champions after they signed Alex Cobb to a two-year, $20 million deal.