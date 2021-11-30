Tigers' Updated 2022 Starting Lineup, Payroll After Reported Javier Baez Contract

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Javier Baez reportedly gave two thumbs down to the New York Mets and two thumbs up to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the two-time All-Star is expected to sign a six-year, $140 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

HIs contract will be added to Detroit's payroll that Spotrac noted was just 19th in the league with $53.8 million in total cash allocated for 2022.

Here is a projected look at the Tigers' starting lineup across the diamond after this move:

C: Tucker Barnhart

1B: Spencer Torkelson

2B: Jonathan Schoop

SS: Javier Baez

3B: Jeimer Candelario

RF: Robbie Grossman

CF: Victor Reyes

LF: Akil Baddoo

DH: Miguel Cabrera

Baez landed in the Big Apple ahead of the MLB trade deadline as the Chicago Cubs commenced their teardown in July. About a month into his tenure, the likelihood of his staying with the Mets appeared slim.

Toward the end of August, Baez and other Mets players began putting their thumbs down after big plays, a gesture he explained was directed toward fans of the team.

Mets president Sandy Alderson almost immediately condemned the celebration.

"The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans," he said. "I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly."

It looked like Baez's time in New York would be brief.

But his performance at the plate over the final month and change got the fans back on his side and gave the Mets a compelling reason to pencil him into their infield in 2022 and beyond.

Alderson said on Sept. 29 the 28-year-old could return but didn't provide anything definitive.

While Baez led the National League in strikeouts (184), he also hit 31 home runs and finished with an .813 OPS between his time with the Mets and Cubs. His .344 weighted on-base average and 116 weighted runs created plus were respectively the third- and second-best of his career, per FanGraphs.

The Mets may have missed the playoffs, but Baez did his best down the stretch to help them get to the postseason. He had a .347/.426/.554 slash line over the September and October, numbers that served as a reminder of what he can do at the plate at his peak.

In September, SNY's John Harper reported that some around MLB were projecting Baez to earn anywhere from $125 million to $200 million when he hit free agency.

Signing the versatile infielder carries a level of risk. Since he entered the league in 2014, he's 29th among qualified hitters in strikeout rate (29.3 percent), according to FanGraphs. That number has climbed over each of the past three seasons, hitting 33.6 percent in 2021.

And as much as the 60-game 2020 season is probably an aberration because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still a year in the historical record in which he hit .203 and slugged .360 over 59 games.

Still, Baez ranked in the 85th percentile in barrel percentage (13.4) and boasted a 45.2 percent hard-hit rate, per Baseball Savant. He remains one of the best baserunners in baseball, too, with the ability to single-handedly break the concentration of an opposing team.

There are plenty of things to like about Baez from Detroit's perspective even if there are some concerns, and the team is clearly making a push to compete in the American League Central as soon as the 2022 campaign.

It also brought in pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who helped lead the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title. They also landed catcher Tucker Barnhart in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

These are the types of moves that could help the Tigers make the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 campaign.