49ers' Trey Lance Carted Off vs. Seahawks with Ankle Injury; Jimmy Garoppolo Replaces

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will not return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being carted off the field with an ankle injury.

Lance took over as the team's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season, but he was just 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

He suffered a left knee sprain during his first career start last year, a Week 5 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He received sporadic playing time for the Niners while serving as the backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

In all, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft recorded 603 passing yards, 168 rushing yards and six total touchdowns across six games in his debut campaign.

The 22-year-old Minnesota native suffered a finger injury during last year's preseason but returned for the start of the regular season.

Garoppolo is set lead the 49ers offense on a full-time basis whenever Lance is sidelined.

The Niners hope Lance is their long-term answer under center, but they are being patient with his development. So when it comes to the young signal-caller's injury recoveries, they will likely remain conservative with the future in mind.