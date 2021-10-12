Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Rival Teams Believe Nets Open to 'Significant' Offer

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have made it known that Kyrie Irving won't play for them until he gets vaccinated, the possibility of the seven-time All-Star getting traded would seem to be increasing.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, rival teams believe the Nets would consider moving Irving for a "significant offer."

Charania did note it's unclear how open Irving would be to playing for another franchise if a deal comes together.

Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters on Tuesday that Irving's decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine led the organization to decide he won't play with them until he is eligible to do so on a full-time basis.

"He has a choice to make, and he made his choice. Again, my job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole. They're not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I'm sure it wasn't easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates."

Per a mandate from New York City's government, all people aged 12 and older must show proof of vaccination to attend most indoor events, including sporting events.

The mandate means all players for the Nets and New York Knicks must be vaccinated in order to play home games.

The Knicks have already announced all of their players have been vaccinated.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A potential trade for Irving would have complications beyond his vaccination status. As Charania reported, it's unclear how amenable the 29-year-old would be to playing for another organization after he chose to sign with the Nets as a free agent in July 2019.

Irving is entering the last guaranteed year of his contract that will pay him $34.9 million in 2021-22. He has a $36.5 million player option for next season.

Teams that would have interest in acquiring Irving would have to give up significant assets knowing he could choose to leave as a free agent next summer.

When Irving does play, he is still one of the best offensive players in the NBA. The Duke product has averaged at least 23.8 points per game in each of the past five seasons and has made over 40 percent of his three-point attempts four times in the previous five years.