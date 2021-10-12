Mike Tyson: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder All-Time Greats After Epic Trilogy Fight

AP Photo/Chase Stevens

One of the biggest stars in boxing history is ready to welcome Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to all-time great status.

Mike Tyson took to Twitter following the third edition of the Fury and Wilder rivalry and praised them both for a fight that he said was "all guts, heart and determination" and delivered on sky-high expectations:

Fury won via 11th-round knockout Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but the fight was anything but easy.

Both heavyweights scored multiple knockdowns and absorbed monster blows as they traded momentum. It was far different than the last matchup between the two when Fury was the clear winner even before a seventh-round stoppage.

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in their first bout in 2018.

"It was a great fight tonight, it's worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport," Fury told reporters after their latest fight. "I'm not gonna make any excuses, Wilder's a tough fighter, he gave me a run for my money tonight. I always said I'm the best in the world and he's the second-best."

Tyson would seemingly agree.