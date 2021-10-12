WWE Legend The Rock Discusses Possibility of Becoming USA President

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Legendary WWE Superstar and Hollywood acting megastar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson addressed the possibility of running for President of the United States of America on Tuesday.

In an interview with Chris Heath of Vanity Fair, Johnson didn't commit to running for president at some point, but he didn't completely shoot down the idea either.

The Rock called the idea of running for president "humbling" before adding that he has done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future."

Johnson, 49, also said "indicators are all very positive—in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028," regarding his chances of succeeding should he choose to run for president.

The Rock concluded the presidential discussion by expressing his love for America, but admitting that politics remain something of a foreign concept to him:

"You know, at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And—there's no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."

Johnson has discussed a potential presidential run many times over the past few years, including during an interview with Erin Jensen of USA Today in February when he left the possibility open should there be enough support behind the idea of him running:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people. ... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

Back in 2016, Johnson said in an interview with British GQ that he hadn't "ruled politics out," and called running for governor or president "alluring."

Johnson later said in 2018 that he was seriously considering running for president in either 2024 or 2028.

Young Rock, which is the NBC sitcom about Johnson's life that he produced, even touched on the subject of him running for president in a fictional manner.

In between flashbacks of Johnson's life growing up as the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson, the present-day Johnson was interviewed by Randall Park in anticipation of a presidential run in 2032.

Johnson clearly hasn't run away from the idea of running for president and has even embraced it in certain ways, meaning there may be hope for his supporters that The Rock could someday make a bid for the White House.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: contains strong language).