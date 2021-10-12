NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.

The Broncos are off to a strong start at 3-2, but could deal either Bryce Callahan or Kyle Fuller before they become free agents in the offseason.

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but head coach Vic Fangio said he will play this week.

It provides the team with significant depth with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II proving his value in a starting role with Darby unavailable the past four games.

Fuller has also been a reliable player throughout his career, never missing a game since being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft. He had two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Chicago Bears and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018.

Despite his past production, he current play might not be worth his $9 million salary in 2021. A trade could give him a fresh start while clearing significant cap room in Denver.

Callahan could also be the odd man out after playing primarily in the slot this season. The 29-year-old started all 10 games he played last season with the Broncos but could struggle to get snaps going forward.

These players could be valuable in a league that is always looking to stop the pass, although the Bills might not need much help. Buffalo currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total yards allowed, points allowed and yards per pass attempt.

Adding another quality cornerback to this unit was almost be unfair for the rest of the league.

Seattle could be more desperate for defensive back help with a team that ranks 30th in the NFL against the pass. The team has been unable to replace Shaquill Griffin, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.