RK-Bro Defeat AJ Styles, Omos; Retain Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Randy Orton expertly countered a Phenomenal Forearm attempt from Styles into an RKO to win the match for his team:

The star-studded teams have been at odds since the summer when Styles and Omos held the titles and the then-newly formed team of Orton and Riddle was in pursuit.

While The Viper and The Original Bro were an odd couple, to say the least, they managed to get on the same page long enough to beat Styles and Omos for the titles at SummerSlam.

RK-Bro initially transitioned into a feud with Hurt Business members Bobby Lashley and MVP, beating them in a tag title match on an August episode of Raw.

Orton went on to lose to Lashley in a WWE Championship match, leading to Big E successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on The All Mighty after the fact.

With Lashley and MVP out of the picture, the focus shifted back toward Styles and Omos, as they made it clear that they wanted to take back the titles they initially won at WrestleMania 37 in a victory over The New Day.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That led to a series of singles matches, with Riddle losing to Styles and then to Omos in the weeks preceding Crown Jewel.

Orton challenged Omos to a singles match, but it turned out to be a well-laid trap as The Viper and his teammate attacked Styles and Omos instead, concluding with Orton hitting The Phenomenal One with an RKO.

Riddle tried to repeat the feat the following week on Raw, but his singles match with Omos actually happened, and the big man prevailed.

It wasn't until after the bout that The Viper finally showed up, and he took out Styles with an RKO for a second consecutive week.

Styles and Omos had many reasons to chase revenge at Crown Jewel, but RK-Bro managed to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships again, meaning their rivalry with the former champs may have finally reached its conclusion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).