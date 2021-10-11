Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Contract, Will Enter Pool for Oct. 23 Draft

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball is signing a contract with the NBA G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Following the deal, Ball will eligible for the G League draft on Oct. 23.

Most recently, the 22-year-old was signed to the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Summer League. He could potentially land with Charlotte's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

