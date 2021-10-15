Daniel Jones Set to Start for Giants vs. Rams; Must Clear Concussion Protocol

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is trending toward being able to start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Giants head coach Joe Judge said Friday that it "appears" Jones is in line to start after practicing in full, although he still must get cleared by a team and independent doctor.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion after taking a hit to the helmet in the second quarter of the Week 5 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. He was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jones is in a pivotal year, as the Giants can exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract next offseason. Through five games, he has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,282 yards with four touchdowns and one interception to go along with 197 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while New York is 1-4 with him as the starter this season.

Despite the rough start to the year, the Duke product entered the Cowboys game ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards with a 66.2 completion percentage.

After being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Jones has failed to live up to expectations. He has struggled with turnovers throughout his career, leading the NFL with 18 fumbles as a rookie and losing 11 of them. He also threw 22 total interceptions in his first two seasons.

Despite his issues, the Giants are undoubtedly best off with Jones as their starting quarterback against L.A., especially with running back Saquon Barkley likely to miss Sunday's game with an ankle injury.

If Jones does not get cleared to play, however, the Giants will go with veteran Mike Glennon as their starting quarterback against the Rams.