Kyler Murray, Cardinals Beat 49ers 17-10 in Trey Lance's Debut as Starting QB

The Arizona Cardinals remain perfect after beating the San Francisco 49ers 17-10 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona also spoiled the first start of Trey Lance's NFL career. The rookie quarterback was pressed into starting duty because of a calf injury to Jimmy Garoppolo.

James Conner helped give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead with a one-yard touchdown run on their first drive. A Matt Prater field goal at the 5:31 mark of the second quarter put them up two scores, and it looked like the home team was en route to a comfortable win.

Instead, the Niners defense kept the team in the game. A 13-yard touchdown run by Deebo Samuel with 1:42 left in the third quarter helped bring San Francisco to within three points.

Inside the final eight minutes, Arizona's defense forced a turnover on downs, the fourth time in five tries San Francisco failed on fourth down.

The Cardinals offense couldn't find a groove all evening, finishing with 304 total yards. But a 30-yard pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins earned Arizona a 1st-and-goal, and they immediately reconnected on a nine-yard touchdown throw.

San Francisco settled for a 47-yard field goal by Joey Slye on its next drive. The 49ers were unable to get the ball back as Arizona ran down the last 4:12 off the clock.

Notable Performers

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: 22-of-31, 239 yards, one touchdown

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals: five receptions, 59 yards; three carries, 38 yards

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals: six receptions, 87 yards, one touchdown

Trey Lance, QB, 49ers: 15-of-29, 192 yards, one interception; 16 carries, 89 yards

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers: three receptions, 58 yards; one carry, 13 yards, one touchdown

Cardinals Overcome Misfiring Offense

Entering Sunday, the Cardinals were averaging an NFL-best 440.5 yards and 35.0 points per game. Murray had positioned himself at the top of the MVP race as well.

The explosiveness Arizona showed in its first four games wasn't on display in Week 5. In particular, Murray looked more like the player who's second-half fade in 2020 coincided with his team going 3-6 to close out the year.

The 24-year-old was struggling in the face of San Francisco's pass rush, and he wasn't using his mobility to much effect.

Arizona's inability to sustain drives had a knock-on effect for the defense, thus leaving the door open for a San Francisco comeback.

Nonetheless, Murray's two pivotal passes to Hopkins showed why he can be so special and how his partnership with Hopkins is something of a cheat code. When little else is working, head coach Kliff Kingsbury can lean on the pair to create something from nothing.

Finding a way to win when you don't play that well is the sign of a true contender, too. The Cardinals from the end of the 2020 campaign probably would've found a way to throw this one away.

Lance a Work in Progress

Based on Lance's performance Sunday, there may not be much of a quarterback controversy in the Bay Area once Garoppolo is healthy to play again.

The 2021 first-round draft pick clearly brings a different dimension to the offense by how he can run out of the pocket.

Lance also completed some passes that exemplified why San Francisco was so aggressive in trading up to get him.

But this loss also showed how the 21-year-old is likely facing a somewhat steeper learning curve compared to a typical rookie QB. That's not all that surprising for a player who had only one full season as a starter at the FCS level under his belt before arriving in the NFL.

Lance may not last long in the NFL if he continues to absorb the contact he took Sunday, either. In addition to his 16 carries, he was sacked two times and the Cardinals were credited with seven quarterback hits.

What's Next?

The Cardinals hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The Niners are heading into their bye and won't be back in action until Oct. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.