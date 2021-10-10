Chicago Marathon 2021 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Nobody was faster in their respective races in the Windy City on Sunday than Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich.

Tura and Chepngetich won the 2021 men's and women's Chicago Marathon, respectively, in impressive fashion.

Here is a look at the top finishers, per the event's official website:

Men's Chicago Marathon Top Finishers

1. Seifu Tura (ETH), 2:06:12

2. Galen Rupp (USA), 2:06:35

3. Eric Kiptanui (KEN), 2:06:51

Women's Chicago Marathon Top Finishers

1. Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), 2:22:31

2. Emma Bates (USA), 2:24:20

3. Sara Hall (USA), 2:27:19

According to John Silver of the Chicago Sun-Times, there were runners from all 50 states and 100 countries in total at the 26.2-mile race that was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course started and ended in Grant Park and went through 29 neighborhoods across the city.

Nobody went through those 29 neighborhoods at a better clip than Tura, who is no stranger to the course. NBC Chicago noted he finished in sixth place at the event in 2019 but was able to secure his first major marathon win with Sunday's effort.

American Galen Rupp, who won the Chicago Marathon in 2017, finished in second place.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Chepngetich, Sunday was her first race in the United States, per NBC Chicago.

She made quite the impression with a victory of nearly two minutes over Americans Emma Bates and Sara Hall.

It's no surprise Chepngetich won considering she also counts victories in Dubai, Istanbul (twice) and the 2019 IAAF World Championships on her illustrious resume.