Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr Doesn't Plan to Negotiate New Contract During Season

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, despite being in perhaps the biggest position of power in his NFL career, reportedly does not plan to negotiate a contract extension with the team during the 2021 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported any talks about a new deal will wait until the offseason.

Carr entered Week 5 as the NFL's leader in passing yards (1,399) and has been playing the best football of his career.

The three-time Pro Bowler's contract expires after the 2022 season, so the upcoming offseason is a natural time to negotiate an extension. The Raiders also have only $3.9 million in cap space for the 2021 season, per Over the Cap, so waiting on a new deal makes sense from a team perspective.

Despite constant rumors to the contrary, the Raiders have been committed to Carr throughout the Jon Gruden era. Carr has also said he wants to finish his career with the franchise that drafted him in 2014.

"There's still more, and I want to do it here," Carr said over the summer. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. I've said it over and over again—I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else. I'm a Raider for my entire life, and I'm going to root for one team for the rest of my life, and it's the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart."

With the Raiders off to a 3-1 start and Carr playing lights out, odds are the feelings are mutual. It will just take some time to put that commitment on paper.