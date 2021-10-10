Nick Saban: Alabama Players 'Need to Remember' How Upset Loss to Texas A&M Feels

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

For the first time in 23 months, Alabama football lost a game when it was upset by Texas A&M 41-38 at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban told reporters afterward that he wants his players to remember this game going forward.

"Obviously, this is a very disappointing loss for us," he said. "I know the players are disappointed. But I think everybody needs to remember how they feel and not forget it."

The Aggies controlled the game most of the way, starting with an impressive first quarter to open a 17-7 lead. They led by as many as 14 points on two different occasions, including when Devon Achane put them up 31-17 on a 96-yard kickoff return midway through the third quarter.

Alabama was able to fight back in the second half with 28 points. The reigning national champions took a 38-31 lead with five minutes remaining in regulation on Jameson Williams' seven-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Young.

Zach Calzada engineered the game-tying drive on Texas A&M's ensuing possession. He found Ainias Smith for a 25-yard score on a play when his knee got rolled on by his own offensive lineman.

Even though it initially appeared Calzada's injury was significant, he was able to finish the game.

It's a good thing, too, because the Aggies defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back with two minutes to play. Calzada led an eight-play, 54-yard drive that took all the time off the clock when Seth Small kicked the game-winning field goal.

The loss ended multiple streaks for the Crimson Tide. They had won 19 consecutive games dating back to the Citrus Bowl in Jan. 2020 against Michigan.

Alabama had won its previous 100 games against unranked opponents dating back to 2007. Its last loss to an unranked team was on Nov. 17, 2007 to Louisiana-Monroe. That was Saban's first year with the program

Based on his comments after the game, Saban will do everything in his power to have Alabama ready for next week's matchup with Mississippi State in Starkville.

Texas A&M was coming off back-to-back losses entering Saturday. Head coach Jimbo Fisher's squad seems likely to re-enter the Associated Press Top 25 poll ahead of next week's game against Missouri.