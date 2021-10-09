Penn State QB Sean Clifford Won't Return vs. Iowa Because of Apparent Arm Injury

AP Photo/Matthew Putney

No. 4 Penn State suffered a blow to its offense in the first half of Saturday's game against No. 3 Iowa.

Nittany Lions starting quarterback Sean Clifford emerged from halftime without his uniform on and a wrap on his right arm, ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Penn State held a 17-10 lead over Iowa at halftime. Clifford threw for 146 yards and two interceptions and ran for 36 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game in the second quarter. He was under pressure from the Iowa defense throughout the first half.

Clifford entered Saturday's game ranked 23rd in the nation with 1,336 passing yards. He threw for a career-high 401 yards in the Nittany Lions' win over Villanova on Sept. 25. He's thrown 11 touchdowns with just three interceptions prior to Saturday.

Clifford was replaced at quarterback by sophomore Ta'Quan Roberson. Entering Saturday, Roberson saw action in two games this season and threw for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Without Clifford on the field, the Nittany Lions are without their best weapon. Penn State averages just 132.6 yards on the ground and relies on the passing game to balance its offensive attack. Veteran offensive players like junior running back Noah Cain and senior receiver Jahan Dotson will have to step up and help Roberson in Clifford's absence.