Jim Kaat Apologizes for Slavery Remark About Yoan Moncada During White Sox ALDS Game

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher and current MLB Network analyst Jim Kaat apologized Friday for referencing slavery while discussing Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Former MLB manager Buck Showalter, who was calling the game with Kaat, complimented Moncada's talent and recalled once watching him from the dugout and saying, "Can we have one of those?"

Kaat laughed in response and said, "Get a 40-acre field full of 'em."

Later in the broadcast, Kaat apologized: "Earlier in the game, when Yoan Moncada was at the plate, in an attempt to compliment the great player that he is, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I'm sorry for that."

The 82-year-old Kaat became a broadcaster in 1984 following a 25-year playing career from 1959 to 1983.

Pitching primarily with the Minnesota Twins organization, Kaat was a three-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove winner and one-time World Series champion, and he won 283 games during his career.

Moncada, 26, is in his sixth MLB season and his fifth with the White Sox after beginning his career with the Boston Red Sox.

He hit .263 with 14 home runs, 61 RBI and 74 runs scored this season. The Cuban star is only two years removed from his best MLB season when he hit .315 with 25 homers, 79 RBI and 83 runs in 2019.

The Astros took a 1-0 series lead Thursday with a 6-1 victory in Game 1, and Moncada and the White Sox are looking to even the series Friday in Game 2.