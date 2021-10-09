Bears' David Montgomery Placed on IR with Knee Injury, Will Miss at Least 3 Games

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will miss at least three games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday because of a knee injury.

Ryan Nall was flexed from the practice squad to provide backfield depth in a corresponding roster move.

Montgomery suffered a left knee sprain during the Bears' Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions. It represented the first significant injury setback of his NFL career after he played 31 of a possible 32 games across his first two seasons.

The 24-year-old Iowa State product has been one of the league's most dependable rushers since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft. He averaged 83.3 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns between 2019 and 2020.

He's added 358 total yards and three scores in four appearances this season.

Chicago will likely use a committee approach to replace Montgomery, who's typically a three-down workhorse when active. Damien Williams, rookie Khalil Herbert and Nall should all handle some weekly touches.

Tarik Cohen, the team's third-down back when healthy, remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.

The Bears are going through another transition year at quarterback, which has made the rushing attack more important to the team's success and will increase the impact of Montgomery's absence.

He'll be eligible for a return to the active roster after the team's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.