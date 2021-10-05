Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka Set for Capital One's The Match on Nov. 26

AP Photo/File

Red Sox vs. Yankees. Duke vs. North Carolina. Ohio State vs. Michigan.

And now, Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka.

Golf's biggest rivalry will take center stage the day after Thanksgiving when two of the sport's biggest stars—who have notably feuded this year—will square off in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match at the Wynn Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The 12-hole event will be broadcast live on TNT at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 26 with simulcast coverage available on TBS, truTV and HLN.

DeChambeau will attempt to outplay his rival and defend his title at the event after teaming up with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in July. While Koepka has not competed in the event before, he did donate $100,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts when Brady birdied a hole in the May 2020 competition.

While this year's matchup will not feature stars from other sports joining the golfers like it has in the past, there will be no shortage of storylines given the connection between DeChambeau and Koepka.

Their feud dominated the golf headlines throughout the past year, although it is nothing new.

"The rift between Koepka and DeChambeau stretches back to at least January 2019, and the two have traded barbs ever since," Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine wrote. "Koepka has criticized DeChambeau's pace of play, DeChambeau has criticized Koepka's abs, Koepka has flexed his trophy collection, DeChambeau has confronted him in person, Koepka has made fun of DeChambeau asking for a ruling, etc."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It reached a new level this year, as DeChambeau took issue with fans yelling "Brooksie" at him during tournaments. He even confronted a fan for it at the BMW Championship in August.

Koepka trolled him during the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in June by thanking those who called out his name and offering free beer to those who maybe had their time "cut short" at the event because of his rival taking issue with it:

Koepka also grew quite frustrated with DeChambeau during an interview in a moment that reached meme status online:

However, being teammates at the Ryder Cup may have done wonders for their relationship.

United States captain Steve Stricker told reporters they wanted to play together, and there was even a hug in the post-victory celebration:

There probably won't be any hugging at Capital One's The Match.