Theo Epstein Reportedly Plans to Speak with Mets Soon About Running Front Office

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The New York Mets and Theo Epstein could meet as soon as this week to discuss his interest in running their baseball operations department, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that Epstein was on a shortlist for the team's vacant president of baseball operations position with Oakland Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Heyman followed up Tuesday to report Beane might be the likeliest contender:

Addressing the rumors Monday, the 59-year-old was somewhat evasive:

The Mets already confirmed they declined Luis Rojas' option for the 2022 season, meaning they're in need of a new manager. They'll presumably want to have a new president of baseball operations in place before starting their managerial search.

Epstein's reputation precedes him. The 47-year-old built World Series winners with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. At both stops, he combined player development with big spending to deliver championships.

That resume makes him appealing for any organization and especially one in the Mets' position.

On the field, New York missed the playoffs despite having the third-highest payroll on Opening Day, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. Off the field, team officials had to answer for multiple missteps.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter shortly after ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported he had sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images" to a female reporter in 2016.

Then came a report from The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang about allegations of lewd behavior by former Mets manager Mickey Callaway. Ghiroli and Strang detailed wider issues throughout the organization. One former team employee descirbed themselves and their past colleagues as "pawns in this toxic workplace."

Although Newsday's Tim Healey reported Sandy Alderson is expected back as team president, it became clear for a number of reasons that another voice to guide the franchise was required.

Whether they land one of the three or not, pursuing Epstein, Beane and Stearns is a sign of ambition from owner Steven Cohen.