X

    Theo Epstein Reportedly Plans to Speak with Mets Soon About Running Front Office

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2021

    AP Photo/Gregory Bull

    The New York Mets and Theo Epstein could meet as soon as this week to discuss his interest in running their baseball operations department, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

    MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that Epstein was on a shortlist for the team's vacant president of baseball operations position with Oakland Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

    Heyman followed up Tuesday to report Beane might be the likeliest contender:

    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

    General consensus is that, among their top 3 known choices for Baseball President, the Mets have the best chance to get Billy Beane. Theo Epstein snd David Stearns, for a variety of reasons, are seen as less likely.

    Addressing the rumors Monday, the 59-year-old was somewhat evasive:

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    Beane said “Again, for me to be worried about this is really to lend credibility to it. It’s all just press reports.” Also said “I wouldn’t even know, honestly,” when pressed on whether the Mets have reached out to A’s ownership. Beane is a minority owner of the A’s, btw. (2/2)

    The Mets already confirmed they declined Luis Rojas' option for the 2022 season, meaning they're in need of a new manager. They'll presumably want to have a new president of baseball operations in place before starting their managerial search.

    Epstein's reputation precedes him. The 47-year-old built World Series winners with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs. At both stops, he combined player development with big spending to deliver championships.

    That resume makes him appealing for any organization and especially one in the Mets' position.

    On the field, New York missed the playoffs despite having the third-highest payroll on Opening Day, per Cot's Baseball Contracts. Off the field, team officials had to answer for multiple missteps.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Mets fired general manager Jared Porter shortly after ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported he had sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images" to a female reporter in 2016.

    Then came a report from The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang about allegations of lewd behavior by former Mets manager Mickey Callaway. Ghiroli and Strang detailed wider issues throughout the organization. One former team employee descirbed themselves and their past colleagues as "pawns in this toxic workplace."

    Although Newsday's Tim Healey reported Sandy Alderson is expected back as team president, it became clear for a number of reasons that another voice to guide the franchise was required.

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    By the end of this offseason, the Mets will have hired four managers in five years. Over that same span, they will have run through five different people as their top baseball operations executive.<br><br>It is a franchise in desperate need of continuity.

    Whether they land one of the three or not, pursuing Epstein, Beane and Stearns is a sign of ambition from owner Steven Cohen.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!