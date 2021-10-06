Dolphins' William Fuller V Out at Least 3 Games After Going on IR with Finger Injury

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver William Fuller V has been placed on injured reserve with a broken finger and will miss at least the team's next three games, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The 27-year-old injured his hand in Miami's Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The team initially ruled him as questionable to return in that game before downgrading him to out.

The Notre Dame product is in his first season with the Dolphins after signing a one-year, $10.6 million contract during the offseason. He missed the first game of the year due to a suspension and sat out the second game for personal reasons before making his debut in Week 3.

Through two games, Fuller has made four receptions for 26 yards with no touchdowns.

The Houston Texans selected Fuller with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 draft. He was the second receiver chosen in that draft behind only Baylor's Corey Coleman, whom the Cleveland Cavaliers took at No. 15.

Houston relied on Fuller's big-play ability during his five-year tenure there. He averaged more than 15 yards per reception in three of his five seasons with the Texans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He put together the best year of his career in 2020, recording career highs of 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in only 11 games. He received a six-game suspension on November 30 for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, causing him to miss the last five games of the season and the first in 2021.

Without Fuller in the lineup, Miami still has a solid group of receivers with DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.