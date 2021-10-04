Report: 'Ted Lasso,' Premier League Agree to Licensing Deal Worth as Much as $680K

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Premier League and Apple's hit television show Ted Lasso have agreed to a licensing deal worth as much as £500,000, according to Matt Slater of The Athletic.

Per that report, the deal will allow the show to use "archive footage, the Premier League's logos, club kits and even the league trophy."

Slater added that the "previously skeptical Premier League executives have grown to love the show's folksy charm."

The show has proven to be a major hit, winning an Emmy for "Outstanding Comedy Series" at this year's awards. Lasso, played by Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis, started as a series of commercials for NBC's Premier League coverage in the United States, originally as the unwitting American manager for Tottenham.

In the show, he serves as the manager of the fictional AFC Richmond.