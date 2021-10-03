Bears' Justin Fields Says Adversity 'Brings a Whole Different Person Out of Me'

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Pressure makes diamonds, and that's apparently a cliche Justin Fields believes holds true.

"I saw Russell Wilson posted a tweet this past week saying, 'I love adversity,'" the Chicago Bears rookie said after a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions. "And I truly do love that because it just brings a whole different person out of me."

Fields finished 11-of-17 for 209 yards and one interception. Those numbers represent big improvement from him following two forgettable weeks under center.

The 2021 first-round pick was a combined 12-of-33 for 128 yards and one interception, and he was sacked nine times in a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Rather than raising questions over Fields' suitability as the long-term starter, his performances mostly led people to wonder whether head coach Matt Nagy and the offensive line was putting him in a position to succeed.

One game doesn't mean the Bears have solved all of their problems, but it was a reassuring result.

For some, there probably shouldn't be much doubt about the quarterback position either ahead of what promises to be a critical stretch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers on tap.

Nagy, hoewver, told reporters he hasn't decided between Fields or Andy Dalton for Week 5.

Perhaps Fields will channel Nagy's indecision as a source of motivation for this coming week's practices to claim a clear advantage on Dalton in the depth chart.