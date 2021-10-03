NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Want to' Deal Trey Burke

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Trey Burke could be on the move soon.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Mavericks are looking to trade Burke. The report states that Burke is still "studying" whether or not he wants to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and that is possibly factoring into Dallas' desire to find a deal for him.

