No. 3 Oregon Upset By Stanford in OT; Kayvon Thibodeaux Ejected for Targeting

No. 3 Oregon was upset on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss to unranked Stanford.

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, a preseason all-American, was penalized for targeting and ejected during the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. He'll miss the first half of the Ducks' next game against Cal on October 15.

Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee was outstanding with 230 yards and three touchdowns, including the two biggest scores of the game. After a defensive holding penalty gave Stanford the ball on Oregon's two-yard line with no time left on the clock, McKee found Elijah Higgins in the end zone to force overtime.

In the extra period, McKee orchestrated a six-play drive that ended with a touchdown pass to John Humphreys to take the lead. Stanford's defense stopped Oregon in four downs on the very next possession to seal the win.

Oregon trailed by 10 at halftime before rallying in the second half to take the lead. Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was held to 186 yards and threw an interception but added two rushing touchdowns.

However, the Ducks committed three penalties on Stanford's game-tying 87-yard drive in the final 1:59 of regulation. Thibodeaux had six tackles with one for a loss before being ejected from the game. A roughing the passer penalty followed by the defensive holding call gifted Stanford the extra chances it needed to tie the game.

Oregon was without offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who was being evaluated for a non-COVID-related illness. The Ducks also lost running back CJ Verdell to injury as he was taken to the locker room on a cart in the third quarter. Verdell ran for 63 yards and a touchdown prior to his exit.

Oregon was the third team ranked in the Top 10 to lose on Saturday.