Yankees' Aaron Boone: Loss to Rays in Potential Wild-Card-Clinching Game a 'Bad Day'

The New York Yankees had a chance to clinch a playoff spot Saturday, but it wasn't meant to be.

The Yankees suffered a demoralizing 12-2 loss at home against the American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays.

"Just a bad day for us, and we've got to get over it quickly," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

The Yankees have no time to dwell on Saturday's loss with the season finale in less than 24 hours. A win Sunday will guarantee a wild-card berth, and a loss would lead to a tiebreaker game Monday.

After losing the first two games of the series against the Rays, the Yankees no longer control their own destiny and need the Boston Red Sox to lose in order to host the AL Wild Card Game.

"We've got to win. It's as simple as that," veteran outfielder Brett Gardner said. "Here we are going into Game 162 not knowing what the future is.

"It's not ideal. But it's nice knowing that we still have a chance."

Starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed a career-worst seven earned runs and didn't make it out of the third inning. Brandon Lowe hit three home runs for the Rays, including a pair of three-run blasts off Montgomery.

Jameson Taillon is set to take the mound for New York on Sunday. He aggravated an ankle injury in his last start Tuesday, but he threw a bullpen session Friday and was deemed ready to go.

The Yankees have been a streaky team all season. They entered the series against the Rays having won eight of their previous nine games. These two losses against a division rival came at an unfortunate time, but it makes for a compelling end to the season.

"The way the season has gone, it kind of makes sense that it would come down to the very last day," Gardner said. "Seems about right."