Oregon's CJ Verdell Carted off vs. Stanford After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

Oregon running back CJ Verdell was carted off the field in his team's game against Stanford on Saturday with an apparent left leg injury.

As noted by Jared Mack of Duck Territory, a trainer helped Verdell off the field during the third quarter after the running back could not put any weight on his left leg.

James Crepea of the Oregonian added that Ducks running back Seven McGee helped Verdell to the sideline injury tent. He was soon carted to the locker room.

Verdell had 404 yards (334 rushing, 70 receiving) and six touchdowns entering Saturday, and he added 76 more yards (63 rushing, 13 receiving) and one more score versus Stanford.

The junior notably dominated at Ohio State with a 195-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 35-28 victory for the No. 3 Ducks earlier this season.

The injury occurred after Verdell converted a 3rd-and-3 from the Stanford eight-yard line with a four-yard run for a first down. The drive ended with a Camden Lewis 22-yard field goal to tie the game at 17.

Losing Verdell for any amount of time is a difficult blow for the Ducks. The junior led the team in all-purpose yards and was a significant reason why the Ducks have found themselves in the top three of the Associated Press poll.

If Verdell must miss time, then Travis Dye becomes the team's No. 1 back. Dye entered Saturday with 41 rushes for 286 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and three touchdowns in addition to four catches for 41 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Brown is the team's other notable rushing threat with 163 rushing yards entering the weekend. The rest of the running back group includes McGee, Trey Benson and Byron Cardwell.