NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird Reportedly Fired Amid Paul Riley Allegations

Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The NWSL board of directors has fired commissioner Lisa Baird and general counsel Lisa Levine, multiple sources reported to Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

The news comes one day after Linehan and The Athletic's Katie Strang revealed former players' accusations of sexual coercion against ex-North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley "spanning multiple teams and leagues since 2010."

Per Linehan, it is unknown at this time who will take over as commissioner and general counsel.

The Courage fired Riley earlier this week and released this statement:

The NWSL also announced that this weekend's matches have been canceled in light of the allegations. Baird released the following statement.

"This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now."

Many people expressed their support for the players who accused Riley of sexual coercion, including United States women's national team and Orlando Pride striker Alex Morgan:

Morgan also called the league out for fielding the accusations but failing to investigate anything about them.

The NWSLPA also released a statement as well.

The NWSL began play in 2013. Baird had been its commissioner since Feb. 2020.