Fantasy Alert: Rob Gronkowski Doubtful for Bucs vs. Patriots with Rib Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have listed tight end Rob Gronkowski as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski has not practiced this week after suffering a rib injury during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It would be a huge blow to fantasy managers if he misses Sunday since he is the No. 2 tight end in point-per-reception fantasy scoring this season.

While Gronkowski was a fantasy star for much of his career with the New England Patriots, his production was modest last season with the Bucs following a one-year retirement.

Reunited with quarterback Tom Brady, Gronk was a borderline fantasy starter, finishing with 45 receptions for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He raised his level of play during the postseason, though, and caught two touchdowns in Tampa's Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which may have been a sign of things to come in 2021.

Gronk has been a huge part of the Bucs offense through three games this year, making 16 grabs for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

The expectation was that Gronkowski and Brady would be primed for a huge game against their former team in New England, but with Gronk unlikely to play, some of Brady's other weapons will have to fill the void.

Backup tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard haven't done much behind Gronk this season. Brate has five receptions for 43 yards, and Howard has two catches for 32 yards.

Neither is an advisable fantasy start this week, although Brate could be worth a flier for fantasy managers in dire need of a tight end.

It is more likely that Tampa's outstanding trio of wide receivers will get most of the looks in the passing game instead.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are both weekly starters. They have combined for 35 receptions for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 3 receiver Antonio Brown didn't play last week after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he will be available Sunday, and he went off for 121 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.