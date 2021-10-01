X

    Bears' Matt Nagy: Naming Justin Fields or Andy Dalton Week 4 QB Is Game-time Decision

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 1, 2021

    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn't commit to a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

    Nagy told reporters the choice is between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields and that it's a "game-time decision."

    Dalton was out for Chicago's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury but said Friday, "I feel very good with where I'm at."

    While fans had been clamoring to see Fields as the starter from the moment he was selected in the first round of the draft, the last two weeks have raised cause for concern. Either the rookie isn't ready for the starting gig, or Chicago doesn't have the pieces necessary for him to succeed.

    Fields is 12-of-33 for 128 yards and one touchdown in his last two appearances. Against the Browns, the Bears were credited with one net passing yard because the first-year signal-caller was sacked nine times for a loss of 67 yards.

    So far, Fields has avoided much scrutiny, with much of the criticism piled instead on Nagy.

    Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain

    Justin Fields has now been sacked three times. There have been 0 plays that have gotten the Bears QB moving outside the pocket.<br><br>What are we doing here?

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    When we were all like “How can the Bears pretend that Justin Fields isn’t a better option than Andy Dalton?” we didn’t realize that the Bears were going to use Justin Fields as if he were Andy Dalton

    But deflecting the blame away from the former Ohio State doesn't change the fact a young quarterback can see his development stunted if a series of poor performances shakes his confidence.

    Dalton isn't a perfect solution. The 33-year-old provides a firm ceiling to his offense, having averaged 233.1 yards per game and completed 62.3 percent of his passes.

    Making Fields the No. 1 guy might be an even worse route.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    What Kyle is doing with Trey Lance is exactly what Chicago should have been/intended on doing for Justin Fields…before Dalton got injured.

    This season is only three games old for Chicago, so it's too early for the Bears to hit the panic button. Fans have nonetheless seen this situation play out before; a solid defense isn't enough to overcome a misfiring offense. 

    Perhaps Nagy can figure things out to get the team to the playoffs for the third time in four years. If the first three weeks are any indication, though, the coach might be out of answers.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!