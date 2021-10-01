Carlos Correa Rumors: Tigers Interested in Astros Star; Yankees Also Likely Involved

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers reportedly have interest in Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who's scheduled to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported Friday the Tigers could face competition from the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, who'll all be in the market for a shortstop upgrade during the offseason.

