Dalvin Cook, Lamar Jackson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 4

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Fantasy managers with Dalvin Cook are once again facing a dilemma with the Minnesota Vikings star officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Cook was out for Minnesota's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, so he could be looking at a second straight absence. The two-time Pro Bowler was limited in practice for each of the last three days.

The prognosis is a little more positive for Lamar Jackson. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed his starting quarterback was a full participant in practice Friday while dealing with a back injury.

Here's how some of the top names on the injury bubble are looking ahead of this week's games:

Notable Week 4 Injuries

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Active (Back)

Quenton Nelson, OG, IND: Out (Ankle)

Braden Smith, OT, IND: Out (Foot/Thumb)

Kwity Paye, DE, IND: Out (Hamstring)

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR: Active (Ribs)

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: Questionable (Ankle)

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, MIN: Out (Toe)

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Questionable (Groin)

Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ: Active

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Out (Concussion)

Marcus Maye, S, NYJ: Out (Ankle)

Chase Claypool, WR, PIT: Questionable (Hamstring)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT: Active (Ribs)

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: Active (Knee)

Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB: Listed as Doubtful; Arians Says Game-Time Decision (Ribs)

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: Out (Hamstring)

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: Out (Hamstring)

Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, TB: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Antonio Gibson, RB, WFT: Questionable (Shin)

Matt Ioannidis, DT, WFT: Questionable (Knee)

Full injury report is available at NFL.com

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided an update on Cook on Friday. The running back "felt really good" and considers himself in the 90th percentile of his recovery. Cook told Pelissero he's expecting to be on the field.

In his last appearance, the 26-year-old ran for 131 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 17 yards.

As long as he's healthy, Cook is a must-start, but he and the Vikings aren't facing a favorable matchup.

The Browns are allowing 67 yards per game on the ground and 3.1 yards per carry. They held Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 43 yards on 14 carries in Week 1. The Chicago Bears' David Montgomery (10 carries, 34 yards; two receptions, 21 yards) and Houston Texans' Mark Ingram II (14 carries, 41 yards) had an equally tough time against Cleveland.

Expecting Cook to hit the century mark on the ground again might be unrealistic. Through his receiving numbers, he might be able to pad his fantasy total.

Similarly, Jackson's mobility is bound to be beneficial against a Denver Broncos defense that's holding opposing quarterbacks to 162.3 yards per game through the air. They've also intercepted four passes and boast a 57.8 opponent passer rating.

Jackson's 253.7 yards per game through the air are on pace to be a career high, and his 12.3 average intended air yards lead the league, per NFL.com's Next Gen Stats. In Week 4, the 2019 MVP might see some regression.

Still, fantasy managers shouldn't waffle about whether to make him QB1 in their lineups.