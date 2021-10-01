Jon Jones Domestic Violence 911 Call Says Woman Bleeding from Nose, Mouth

AP Photo/John Locher, File

A security guard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas made the 911 call last week to report possible domestic violence involving UFC star Jon Jones and his fiancee.

According to TMZ Sports, the security guard told the dispatcher: "We've got a possible DV call. Domestic violence call. Female is bleeding from the nose and mouth."

Jones was later arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and felony tampering with a vehicle, the latter of which was levied after Jones allegedly smashed his head into a cop car while getting arrested, resulting in more than $5,000 worth of damage.

The security guard said that while the woman wanted to get her belongings from the hotel room and had a security escort, she refused to go back in the room.

She then received first aid but refused any further medical attention. The woman also did not make any allegations against Jones.

The woman did tell police, however, that Jones was in a bad mood upon returning to the room after a night out at a strip club.

Following his arrest, Jones posted the following on his Instagram story, per TMZ Sports: "I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore. Now is the time to work harder than ever."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones was in Las Vegas at the time of his arrest because his memorable 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson got inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The 34-year-old Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time with two UFC light heavyweight title reigns to his credit.

He also owns a career record of 26-1 with one no-contest during his MMA career, and he has not lost a fight since a 2009 disqualification against Matt Hamill.

Jones' most recent bout came at UFC 247 last year when he beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

Prior to his arrest, Jones said he had gotten up to 255 pounds and was trying to reach 270 pounds in order to vie for the UFC heavyweight title.