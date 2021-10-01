MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Yankees Win, Red Sox Loss Shake Up AL Wild Card Race

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees gained some separation in the American League wild-card race, although three other teams remain close after an eventful Thursday night of baseball.

The Yankees came from behind against the Toronto Blue Jays for a 6-2 win over the fellow contenders, while the Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing 6-2 loss to the last-place Baltimore Orioles. It meant the Seattle Mariners were one of the biggest winners of the night despite not playing.

New York now holds a two-game lead over the competition with three games remaining, while Boston and Seattle are tied for the second spot. Toronto remains one game out of playoff position.

The Blue Jays were seemingly in good shape early in the night with a 2-1 lead and Cy Young contender Robbie Ray on the mound. That was until a brutal sixth inning knocked him out of the game and changed the outlook of the postseason race.

The Yankees hit three home runs as part of a four-run inning to take control of the game:

Aaron Judge hit a home run in the middle of that run, continuing what was already an impressive game for the outfielder:

It was all the Yankees bullpen needed to close out the win as four pitchers combined for 4.1 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed.

New York has now won five of the last six games to move to the brink of a postseason spot.

The other big game of the day featured only one team still trying to reach the playoffs, but it was the Orioles that came out on top against the Red Sox.

Ryan Mountcastle had the big hit with a three-run shot to take the lead in the third inning:

Another rookie, Tyler Nevin, expanded the lead for Baltimore with a two-RBI single in the sixth inning.

The Red Sox offense couldn't keep up, scoring just one run against starter Alexander Wells in six innings. The left-hander entered the day with a 7.61 ERA but had the best start of his career against Boston.

It led to the fifth loss in five games for the Red Sox, which are suddenly in a dangerous spot in the standings after an impressive season. The squad will have to turn things around over the weekend with a road series against the Washington Nationals. The Mariners, meanwhile, will look to keep pace while traveling to face the Los Angeles Angels.

The Yankees will close their season with a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays and can clinch a playoff spot as soon as Friday. The Blue Jays have the easiest matchup at home against the Orioles, but the last-place team has shown it can play the role of spoiler.