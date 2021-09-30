Bradley Beal 'Not in a Rush' to Sign Wizards Contract Extension When Eligible

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Bradley Beal hasn't requested a trade from the Washington Wizards, but he doesn't appear ready to make a long-term commitment, either.

Beal said he is in "no rush" to sign a contract extension when he becomes eligible this season.

“My biggest thing is getting us off going to a good start,” Beal said Monday, per Ava Wallace of the Washington Post. “We worry about the contract money and all that later. I’ll let them deal with it when the time comes, for sure. I got all year to sign, too. So I’m not in a rush.”

The Wizards can offer Beal a four-year, $181.5 million extension starting Friday. While general manager Tommy Sheppard has said he plans to offer Beal an extension as soon as he's able, the All-Star guard seems to be taking a more patient approach.

Beal has long been viewed among the likeliest players to request a trade, given his All-NBA status and the Wizards' continued inability to build a winner around him. The team has not gotten past the second round in his career and has posted losing records in three straight seasons.

Beal has instead been steadfast that he would not request a trade, saying in January 2020 that it would be taking "the easy way out." With that said, Beal has made no commitments about being a Wizard beyond the end of his current contract, and he can become a free agent following the 2021-22 campaign.

If the Wizards get off to a slow start, they might have to begin quietly listening to offers for Beal. They'd otherwise run the risk of Beal hitting free agency next summer and leaving for nothing.

It's very much worth monitoring this situation early in the season.