Dylan Carlson, Cardinals Beat Brewers to Bounce Back After Win Streak Snapped

After snapping their 17-game win streak on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals bounced back with 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon. Dylan Carlson led the way by hitting two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run blast in the sixth inning to secure the win.

The Cardinals got a solid outing out of starter J.A. Happ, who struck out seven batters in six and one-third innings.

Notable Performers

Cardinals CF Dylan Carlson: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Cardinals SP J.A. Happ: 6.1 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Brewers 2B Luis Urias: 1-for-4, solo HR

Cardinals Bullpen Comes Up Big

Happ had one of his best starts as a Cardinal, pitching six or more innings for the first time since August 21. But it was the Cardinals' bullpen that got timely outs in big spots to hold the one-run lead.

Kodi Whitley came on in relief and threw two strikeouts. Whitley has not allowed a run in the entire month of September.

T.J. McFarland came in with the tying run on base, but with one pitch he induced an inning-ending double play to stave off a rally.

Instead of turning to closer Alex Reyes, Cardinals manager Mike Schildt brought in Luis Garcia in the ninth with a runner on base. Garcia struck out both batters he faced to lock up the win.

The Cardinals will be the visitor in the NL Wild Card game and have named Adam Wainwright the starter to face either the L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. While Wainwright has had a great season with 17 wins and three complete games, St. Louis will likely have all hands on deck in a win-or-go-home situation.

The Cardinals should be encouraged by its relievers after Thursday's outing.

Brewers Waste Their Chances

The Brewers had their opportunities to break the game open but they fell short.

Their best chance came in the fourth inning. After back-to-back hits to open the frame, Omar Narvaez and Keston Hiura followed with consecutive RBI singles to take a 3-2 lead with nobody out. But a flyout and two strikeouts subsequently ended the inning, keeping the Cardinals in the game.

The Brewers had another chance in the fifth with two players on base with two outs, but Narvaez grounded out to end the inning. Hiura gave St. Louis a scare in the ninth, but Carlson made a big play at the wall.

In all, the Brewers went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

The NL Central champs hope to ignite their offense by the postseason as they are set to face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

What's Next?

The Cardinals will stay home to begin their final regular-season series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Dakota Hudson will take the mound against Zach Davies. The Brewers will travel to face the Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Lauer scheduled to start against Clayton Kershaw.