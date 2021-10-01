Julio Jones Ruled out of Titans vs. Jets in Week 4 Because of Leg Injury

Silas Walker/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters the team will also be without wideout A.J. Brown.

Jones is one of the most decorated wideouts of his generation. He accumulated seven Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro selections (two First Team and three Second Team) and led the NFL in receiving yards twice across 10 years as a member of the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Titans in June.

Injuries are the one thing that's slowed the 32-year-old University of Alabama product down at times throughout his career. He was limited to five games in 2013 because of a foot injury and missed six games last year because of a lingering hamstring injury.

That latter point became cause for concern when Jones began dealing with a new hamstring injury early in his tenure with Tennessee.

Especially with Brown unavailable as well, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds are receivers who could see more playing time and need to step up in a big way.

Jones still has the physical skills to make a high-end impact within a talented Titans offense, but his ability to stay healthy on a consistent basis will prove crucial in trying to post numbers close to those he did with the Falcons.