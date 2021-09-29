Kyle Shanahan on 49ers Not Signing Richard Sherman: 'It Just Wasn't The Right Timing'

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with multiple injuries at the cornerback position, but they chose not to sign Richard Sherman, who played for the team from 2018-20.

Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, ending his seven-month free agency after San Francisco released him in February.

Despite the need to fill some holes at the position, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday "it just wasn't the right timing" for the team to bring back the five-time Pro Bowler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.